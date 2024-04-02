K'taka CM saving his chair which Dy CM is trying to snatch: Amit Shah

Bengaluru, April 2 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed the Congress government in Karnataka, saying it is not working in the interest of the people.

Addressing a large convention of Shakti Kendra Pramukhs at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, Amit Shah said, “The Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) is trying to save his chair while the Deputy CM (D.K. Shivakumar) is trying to snatch it away from him."

The Home Minister also said that Karnataka is facing a drought-like situation but the state government sent the proposal to the Central government after delaying it for three months.

"Today, the Central government is facing hurdles to release funds due to the restrictions put in place by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Yet, politics is being played on the issue," Amit Shah said.

“I want to ask, how much grants did the UPA government led by the Congress release to Karnataka? During the 10-year tenure of Manmohan Singh, the Central government had released Rs 1.42 lakh crore to the state. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge, Karnataka has been allotted Rs 4.91 lakh crore, which is three times more.

"Also, Rs 25,000 crore has been released for roads, Rs 75,000 crore has been spent on railway lines, Rs 11,000 crore on airways in Karnataka. Prime Minister Modi has ensured the all-round development of Bengaluru. Lakhs of poor people in Karnataka have become beneficiaries of a long list of schemes launched by Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

Stating that every party worker should get down to the booth level with new vigour, the Home Minister said they should reach out to every voter and ensure that the BJP wins all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

"They should help the BJP cross the 400-seat mark nationally this time and create a great Bharat," he said.

