K'taka CM urges police to join him in his mission to make state drug-free

Bengaluru, Oct 28 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday called upon the state police to join him in the mission to make Karnataka a "drugs-free state", urging officers to take strong and coordinated action against the menace.

“My goal is to make Karnataka drugs-free, and I urge you to make it your goal as well. If we achieve this, the people of Karnataka will express their gratitude to the police department,” the Chief Minister said.

He was speaking after distributing new peak caps to police personnel, inaugurating the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, and releasing the ‘Sanmitra’ action plan handbook at an event organised by the Karnataka State Police Department at the Vidhana Soudha Banquet Hall in Bengaluru.

“Our youth, students, and young generation should not fall prey to drugs. The police department must take a firm and committed stand against this menace,” he said.

“In Mangaluru district, there were frequent communal clashes and instances of misconduct by police personnel earlier. The officers in charge at the time failed to maintain control, so I ordered the transfer of two officials. Now, Mangaluru district is under control. This achievement too belongs to our own officers and staff — they are not from another world; they are ours. Therefore, if you resolve to do it, everything is possible. Prove it through your work,” the Chief Minister urged.

“In the same way, it is possible for you to curb the menace of drugs across the entire state. If you succeed, the prestige of the Karnataka Police will rise to international standards,” he added.

“Some police personnel are involved with real estate operators and drug networks. It is within your power to nip rowdy elements in the bud. The fear of the police has diminished in the criminal world. Ask yourselves why this has happened -- you know the answer,” Siddaramaiah said, appealing to the conscience of police officers and staff.

“You know who sells drugs, who brings them in, and who the agents in this network are. Make Karnataka a ‘Drugs-Free State’ at the earliest. Achieve it and show results,” he urged.

“The design of the peak cap released today was chosen by me personally. We have replaced the model that was in use since 1956 --nearly 70 years. Now, both officers and personnel will have a uniform cap design. I hope this change will boost your confidence,” the Chief Minister said.

“It’s not just the cap that should change -- your performance should also improve,” he added.

The Chief Minister lauded the police department’s efficiency, saying, “The government earns a good name because of the police department’s dedication. The India Justice Report ranking Karnataka Police as number one in the country has enhanced the state’s prestige.”

