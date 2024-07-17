K'taka CM’s deleted post on reservation for locals resurfaces on X

Bengaluru, July 17 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday reposted his previous post on reservation for Kannadigas in the private sector and other organisations.

His previous post on providing quota for Kannada people on Tuesday had triggered a huge controversy and stiff opposition by industrialists.

Following the backlash, the post was taken off on Wednesday morning but reappeared on his social media handle by afternoon.

In the post on X, he said, "The Cabinet meeting held on Monday has given consent for the act giving 100 per cent reservation for Kannada people for the posts in 'C' and 'D' category jobs in all private companies operating in the state. It is the objective of the government to prevent Kannada people from being denied job opportunities and to give them jobs to build lives peacefully in their motherland. Ours is pro-Kannadiga government. Our priority is to protect the interests of Kannada people."

However, Minister for IT & BT Priyank Kharge and Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil maintained that the Bill was just a proposal by the Labour Department and the recommendations were given without consulting the other departments.

They had made an appeal to the industrialists not to be worried as the recommendations would be implemented only after they hold discussions with the CM in detail.

They also stressed that they don't want to lose the edge over other states in a competitive world.

When the developments indicated that the Congress government would withdraw the Bill or keep it in abeyance, the latest re-posting by CM Siddaramaiah has raised many questions.

