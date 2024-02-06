K'taka Cong all set to stage 'Chalo Delhi' protest in national capital

Bengaluru, Feb 6 Karnataka Congress is all set to stage a protest demonstration in Delhi against the alleged step-motherly treatment towards the state.

The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written letters to all central ministers, MPs and Rajya Sabha members to take part in the protest.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress ministers, MLAs, MLCs will leave for the national capital on Tuesday evening from Bengaluru.

Congress has named the protests as “Chalo Delhi”. The protest has been called against after the Central government has allegedly refused to release the funds to the state.

“Let us go to Delhi. Let us fight for our financial injustice. Losses to Karnataka by the Central government from 2017 to 18 is Rs 1,87,000 crore,” Congress said.

The Chief Minister in his address to ministers and MPs said that: “I am writing this letter under special circumstances. You are aware of the step motherly treatment of Karnataka by the Central government. We have decided to protest in Delhi and draw the attention of the entire nation. As a responsible representative of people you should also participate in the protest and make it a success. I am making this request on behalf of the people of Karnataka.”

Countering Congress allegations, the BJP Karnataka unit has started a social media campaign on Tuesday listing out contributions of the PM Modi government to the state.

“The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the liar of the century. He has failed to even install a tap for a poor man in the state so far. It has become a habit for him to always lie,” the BJP social media post said.

The BJP alleged that the “Tughlaq” Congress government is aiming to bring “Taliban” rule in Karnataka.

“Anarchy, eternal insecurity for women and Dalits, series of suicides of farmers, collection mafia for transfers, no funds for development and empty treasury are some the achievements of the Congress government,” the BJP said.

The BJP said that the first IIT to state, electrification of 3,265 kilometers of railway track, construction of 73 kilometers of metro line, first AIMS to Karnataka, World class Aerospace Park in Tumakuru, Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, 14 new airports in Karnataka and Vande Bharat trains have been some of the contributions of PM Modi to the state.

--IANS

