K'taka: Cong calls upon cadres to mobilise support for LS polls

Bengaluru, Feb 17 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state unit Congress president D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday called upon the party cadres to go from door-to-door to mobilise support for the grand old party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Shivakumar said this was addressing the party cadres at the Congress Party Workers' Convention in Mangaluru on Saturday.

"The women of the region will support Congress this time as they are happy about the guarantee schemes. We are confident of winning at least 20 seats in the upcoming general elections," he stated.

He also urged the party workers to go out and seek votes, saying "we have implemented all our promises".

"No other government has managed to implement schemes like this. My friends in Mangaluru region should not lose hope. Do not think that you have won only two seats in the district in the assembly elections and will not be able to increase the tally? When Sadananda Gowda was the Chief Minister, we fielded our candidate and secured a win. Why the JD-S and the BJP have joined hands now? Deve Gowda had said that he would leave the country if Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, and he has joined hands with him now.

"In politics, what matters is the ideology, belief and principles. Let's work on those principles. We need to take people from all sections of the society with us. Prime Minister Modi may say he will win 370 seats, but that is not possible. Rahul Gandhi is doing yatra across the country and the country is looking for new leadership," Shivakumar said.

He further said Congress national president Mallikarjuna Kharge from Karnataka is sitting on the same chair which was once occupied by Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

"Let all of us go from village to village. I am confident that the INDIA bloc will come to power," he added.

