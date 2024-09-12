K'taka Cong govt will pay a huge price for attack on Hindus, says BJP leader

Bengaluru, Sep 12 Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka on Thursday said that the Congress government will have to "pay a huge price" for the attack on Hindus during the Ganapati idol immersion procession in Nagamangala town of Mandya.

LoP and senior BJP leader R. Ashoka took to social media X and said on Thursday, “Stones pelted, swords brandished and crude bombs hurled at Ganesh Visarjan procession. Are we living in Karnataka or Taliban?”

“Emboldened by the appeasement politics of Karnataka Congress Government, a violent Muslim mob brutally attacked the Ganesh Visarjan Procession Nagamangala last night. After Pakistan Zindabad slogans raised in Vidhana Soudha and bomb blast in Rameshwaram Cafe, this yet another glaring example of how Congress government has let the anti-national elements capture the state leading to complete collapse of law and order.”

"The attack on the Ganesh Visarjan procession and assault on Hindus is a direct fallout of CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar's dangerous game of appeasement politics which has emboldened anti-national elements and tukde tukde gang. Congress Govt will pay a huge price for this attack on Hindus," Ashoka wrote in the post

BJP MLA and State General Secretary V. Sunil Kumar stated, “Hooligans from a certain community have deliberately incited violence targeting devotees who were peacefully proceeding for the Ganapati immersion.”

“They exploded petrol bombs and brandished swords. Are we in Nagamangala or in Pakistan? Ever since the Congress government came to power in the state, incidents targeting Hindus and obstructing Hindu celebrations have been on the rise. The incident during the Ganesh immersion in Nagamangala is yet another example of this,” Sunil Kumar slammed.

Minister for Agriculture and Mandya in-charge Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy reacting to the incident stated that they came to know about the damage to shops and a few vehicles during the commotion at the time of immersion of the Ganesh idol. “It is a matter of relief that no loss of life was reported in the incident. The incident had been brought to the notice of the CM and Home Minister,” he stated.

