K’taka Cong leaders write to Rahul seeking gag order over statements on change of CM

Bengaluru, Sep 10 Fifteen Congress leaders wrote to the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday seeking gag orders on the Karnataka Congress leaders indulging in issuing statements on the change of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"More than six leaders including senior ministers are issuing statements claiming the post of Chief Minister instead of fighting against BJP and JD-S. Many of our leaders and workers are getting demoralised and losing hope in government and the party," said a letter signed by former minister B.L. Shankar, the Chairman of Guarantee Implementation Committee H.M. Revanna, KPCC General Secretary C.S. Dwarakanath and others.

"Similarly, the people of Karnataka are slowly losing their hopes in our party and the government because of infighting and reckless statements of our leaders. The state government's administration has been hampered to a great extent," the statement maintained.

"Therefore, we humbly appeal to your esteemed office to take note of the statements issued by the said leaders and warn them and also direct them not to issue such damaging statements in future in the interest of Congress party and the State of Karnataka," the leaders stated.

The letter further stated that the people of Karnataka have been very happy and supporting the party to a great extent. The BJP and JD-S have taken it very seriously and want to destabilise our elected government in Karnataka.

“All of a sudden they have taken up the issue of MUDA against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Even though there is no role of Siddaramaiah. They have managed to get sanction from the Governor of Karnataka under Section 17 (A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.”

“In this background, the BJP and JD-S party leaders jointly have been vehemently demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from his post.”

A copy of the letter has also been sent to AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

