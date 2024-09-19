K’taka Cong releases documents on de-notification scam involving Kumaraswamy & Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, Sep 19 Karnataka Congress has released documents alleging a de-notification scam against Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Revenue Minister Krishna

Minister for Revenue Gowda after releasing the documents related to the de-notification of 1.11 acres in Bengaluru questioned: “Is it justice to de-notify 1.11 acres of land worth hundreds of crores, which was reserved for Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) to allocate to the poor.”

“The Lokayukta is investigating this case. Yeddyurappa filed a petition in the High Court to quash this case. The High Court rejected his petition and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him. We urge the Lokayukta to immediately complete their investigation and submit the report. Those who have committed wrongdoing must be punished,” he demanded.

Giving details of the case, Gowda stated, that in the Bengaluru city area, in 1976, 1.11 acres of land were acquired by BDA in Gangenahalli of Matadahalli area (Survey numbers 7(1C), 7B, and 7C) for developing a layout. The acquisition was completed in 1978.

He noted that in 2007, a person named Dasayya Rajshekarayya, who had no connection to the original owners, submitted a petition to then Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, asking for the land to be de-notified. To this day, no one knows who this Rajashekaraiah person is.

“Kumaraswamy proceeded to take action based on this petition. Kumaraswamy’s mother-in-law had taken a GPA (General Power of Attorney) along with 21 legitimate owners of the acquired land. After the coalition government fell, when Yeddyurappa became Chief Minister, he took up this file again,” Gowda alleged.

He said that the then Chief Secretary of the government, Jyothi Ramalingam, wrote a note stating that this case was not eligible for de-notification. Ignoring all the instructions of the officials, Yeddyurappa wrote with his hand in 2009 that this land was released from acquisition.

Within a few days of de-notification, this land was registered in the name of Kumaraswamy’s close relative. This is a well-planned robbery. A GPA was created from deceased individuals to Kumaraswamy's mother-in-law, and then it was registered to a close relative, Gowda maintained.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stated, “Even though there are no records to prove that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah encroached on Dalit land, opposition parties are making accusations against him.

“In this case, some anonymous people come and file petitions related to the land, and then Chief Minister Yediyurappa responds to it immediately. Subsequently, all the dealings happen in favour of Kumaraswamy’s family, and the property is transferred to his family members.”

“Kumaraswamy kept following up on this matter until he lost his position as Chief Minister. Even though his wife, Anita Kumaraswamy’s mother, had no connection with this land, a GPA was issued in her name within 20 days. Whether this is true or false, Kumaraswamy must explain,” he questioned.

Kumaraswamy’s mother-in-law, Vimala, allegedly sold this land to her son Chandrappa. Whether this is true or false, Kumaraswamy must clarify, he asked.

Kumaraswamy and Yeddyurappa must disclose how much share each of them got in this scam. Both of them should provide clear answers regarding this, Minister Rao urged.

Rao noted that even though the High Court imposed a fine of 25,000 rupees on Yeddyurappa and instructed the Lokayukta to continue the investigation in 2021, why is the investigation still not progressing?

Minister for Labour Santosh Lad maintained that, “The accusations we are making are backed by documents. So far, the BJP has not produced any evidence for the accusations they have made.”

“Kumaraswamy, the main conspirator in this scam, must resign from his position. Yeddyurappa must answer for his actions. The BJP should take all the documents we are releasing and submit them to the Governor and request him to order a new investigation. The President should intervene and direct the Governor to conduct an inquiry,” he demanded.

“Why has the Governor given permission for prosecution only for 14 sites? Why has no action been taken against the officials involved? Why has there been no action taken against those who acquired 125 sites?” Minister Lad questioned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor