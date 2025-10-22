K'taka Cong requests Rahul Gandhi to urge Centre to implement menstrual leave for all women employees in govt service

Bengaluru, Oct 22 The Karnataka Congress has requested the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to urge the Central government to implement menstrual leave for all women employees across Central Government institutions on the lines of the Congress-led government in the state to ensure promotion of gender equality and create a supportive work environment for females.

Senior party leader Ramesh Babu attached to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and its Media and Communications Department Chief has written a letter to LoP Gandhi in this regard on Wednesday.

The letter stated, "I extend my warm regards and deep appreciation for your continued commitment to championing progressive and people-centric policies that promote equality, dignity, and welfare of every citizen, particularly women and working professionals across India.

"The recent decision of the Karnataka State Government to grant one-day menstrual leave every month for all working women employees marks a significant step forward in recognising women’s health and workplace dignity. This progressive policy acknowledges a natural biological need and aligns with the principles of compassion, gender sensitivity, and inclusivity in governance."

There are no Central government circulars or rules in India mandating menstrual leave for employees.

A specific request for such leave would be addressed through the existing framework of the Central Civil Service (Leave) Rules 1972.

The Central government replied in Lok Sabha to Un-Starred Question on 24-03-2023 and stated that menstruation is a normal physiological phenomenon and only a small proportion of women/girls suffer from severe dysmenorrhea or similar complaints and most of these cases are manageable by medication.

The Central government is not in favour to consider menstrual leave for women, Ramesh Babu stated.

"In this context, I humbly request you to kindly urge the Central government to consider implementing a similar menstrual leave policy for all women employees in Central Government departments, Public Sector Undertakings, central educational institutions, aided institutions and cooperative sector," he noted.

"Such a policy, if implemented nationwide, would promote gender equality and create a supportive work environment for women; acknowledge menstrual health as an essential component of workplace well-being; encourage the private sector and other state governments to adopt similar compassionate measures and reflect India’s commitment to progressive labour and gender-sensitive reforms," Ramesh Babu highlighted.

The Karnataka Government’s initiative sets an inspiring precedent. Extending this reform at the national level would benefit lakhs of women working under the Central Government and send a strong message about India’s commitment to gender justice and inclusive governance, he added.

"I therefore request your kind leadership in raising this issue in Parliament and urging the Central Government to adopt and implement one-day menstrual leave policy for all women employees across the nation," Ramesh Babu said in his letter to LoP Gandhi.

