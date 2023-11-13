K'taka Cong women workers' celebration video morphed, FIR lodged

Belagavi (Karnataka), Nov 13 The Karnataka Police on Monday registered an FIR in connection with morphing a video of celebrating and dancing Congress' female workers.

Ayesha Sanadi, a senior party worker of the party, lodged the complaint with the CEN police station in Belagavi city. The case has been registered under Section 67 (A) of the Information and Technology Act.

According to police, Sanadi and other Congress workers had danced inside a state owned bus to celebrate the inauguration of the Shakti Scheme which facilitated free bus travel five monthsago.

The video had gone viral then. The miscreants morphed this video and added a scene from a Kannada movie which gave obscene meaning and portrayed the Congress workers in bad light.

The workers alleged the police have not taken the case seriously.

Further investigation is on.

