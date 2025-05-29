K’taka: Congress delegation meets Guv, demands action against BJP MLC on Pakistan remarks

Bengaluru, May 29 A delegation of Karnataka Congress Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) submitted a complaint to the Governor on Thursday, demanding legal and constitutional action against BJP MLC N. Ravikumar for allegedly calling Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum "a Pakistani".

The delegation further demanded action against the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, for comparing RDPR, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge to a “dog.”

The delegation, led by the Leader of the House in the Legislative Council, Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, N.S. Boseraju and Chief Whip Saleem Ahmad met the Governor and submitted the complaint.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Boseraju said, “BJP MLCs N. Ravikumar and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy have made unconstitutional statements in public. In a democracy, such remarks are unacceptable. While BJP leaders claim to stand for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’ their actions are divisive.”

They have made it a habit to make statements against the Constitution. Narayanaswamy’s derogatory comments against the Dalit community warrant his expulsion from the Council. We have urged the Governor to take legal and constitutional action against Ravikumar for his offensive remarks about a public officer, he demanded.

Chief Whip Saleem Ahmad said that the Congress delegation submitted two complaints to the Governor — one against N. Ravikumar and another against Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, the Opposition Leader in the Council.

“Narayanaswamy has made irresponsible and unconstitutional remarks against Minister Priyank Kharge, while Ravikumar has questioned whether an IAS officer (Fouzia Taranum) came from Pakistan. Such behaviour is highly condemnable. We have urged the Governor to suspend both of them. Their statements are spreading a dangerous message in society,” he said, adding that the Governor assured an inquiry into the matter.

The Congress delegation included MLCs Vasanth Kumar, Anil Kumar M.L., Jagadev Guttedar, S. Ravi, D.T. Srinivas, Dinesh Gooligowda, Channaraj Hattiholi, Basavangouda Badarli, Puttanna, Naseer Ahmad, Govindaraju, Nagaraj Yadav, and Manjunath Bhandari.

The remark made by BJP MLC and Opposition Chief Whip in the Legislative Council, N. Ravikumar, calling Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum a "Pakistani" had triggered a controversy in Karnataka.

The Kalaburagi Police have lodged an FIR against Ravikumar in connection with the incident, are preparing to initiate legal action against him. They have issued a notice to appear before them for questioning.

Since he has been booked under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which is non-bailable, the police have the authority to arrest him at any time.

Police have booked Ravikumar under various Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 197 (acts likely to cause disharmony, enmity, or hatred between different groups), 224 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 302 (injuring religious sentiments), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty).

The police have also booked Ravikumar under Section 3 (1) (r) of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

--IANS

mka/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor