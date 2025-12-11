K'taka Congress row: Minister Zameer Khan wonders 'who has guts' to replace CM Siddaramaiah

Belagavi, Dec 11 The Congress infighting appears to be escalating by the day, with Minister for Housing and Waqf B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan asking who has the “guts” to replace Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Notably, Khan is a close aide of the Chief Minister, and sources indicate that his remarks reflect the sentiment within Siddaramaiah's camp.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Khan made the statement while responding to questions about CM Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra's controversial comment that the high command had ruled out any leadership change.

"Yathindra has expressed his personal opinion. Why raise this discussion now? Such discussions should happen only when the chair is vacant. All this is mere speculation. Does anyone have the guts to change Chief Minister Siddaramaiah? If anyone has that authority, it is only the high command," Khan said.

Both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have repeatedly said they will abide by the high command’s decision, Minister Khan added, emphasising that only the high command can make any changes.

When asked whether Siddaramaiah will remain Chief Minister for the full term, Khan responded: "Siddaramaiah will be Chief Minister until 2028. That is my personal opinion."

Meanwhile, Prasannananda Swamiji of Valmiki Peetha stated that he has no objection to Khan continuing in the position. If a change is made, he said a Dalit leader should be appointed as the next Chief Minister, noting that the Congress has many capable Dalit leaders. He added that the community stands firmly with Siddaramaiah and that it does not matter who becomes the Chief Minister.

On the other hand, Pranavananda Swamiji of Idiga Mutt said: "Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar should become the Chief Minister. If that does not happen, the Congress will be destroyed in Karnataka."

Sources indicate that the Congress high command has once again come under pressure following the latest developments around the party’s internal conflict in Karnataka. After the breakfast meetings hosted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar ahead of the Belagavi Winter Assembly session, the high command had briefly heaved a sigh of relief.

However, fresh statements from both camps -- especially from Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra, who asserted that his father would complete the full term and that the high command had rejected Shivakumar’s demand to become Chief Minister -- have revived speculation about internal turmoil within the ruling Congress party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor