K’taka: Congress to celebrate centenary in Belagavi

Bengaluru, Dec 14 Karnataka Congress will celebrate the centenary in Belagavi on December 27 which will be attended by the party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi and former party president Sonia Gandhi.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state chief D.K. Shivakumar called upon the Congressmen to witness the centenary of the Belagavi convention after making the announcement.

“In 1924, Mahatma Gandhi became the Congress President and assumed the leadership role in the Independence struggle. The Congressmen have an opportunity to celebrate this proud moment and all people must make use of it. We have formed a committee comprising 60 people including Minister for Law H. K. Patil, former union minister Veerappa Moily, senior leader B.L. Shankar and others to finalise the modalities of the celebration,” said Shivakumar.

“We will hold the Congress Working Committee meeting on December 26 at the same place where Gandhiji took oath as the AICC President in Belagavi.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, all members of CWC, Presidents of all PCCs, CLP leaders, 150 MPs and AICC General Secretaries will participate in the convention, Shivakumar stated.

"We will unveil a statue of Mahatma to mark the occasion. The Karnataka Chief Minister will also hold a dinner for the dignitaries in the evening. The historic convention will take place at 11 am on December 27. We have delegated responsibilities in the last Cabinet meeting,” he detailed.

He added that to mark the 75th anniversary of the Indian Independence, the party had organised an ‘Independence Walk’ in which over three lakh people participated.

“We have delegated the protocol responsibilities to each of the MLAs. We have also given responsibilities to former MLAs and ministers. We have not organised any transport or accommodation in Belagavi. The people who have won or lost in the panchayat elections, appointees to boards and corporations, committee members and corporation members must come in their vehicles,” he called upon.

He said that the party will illuminate the Belagavi city at a cost of Rs 8 crore on the same lines as Mysuru during Dasara.

“We are organising awareness programmes for party workers in Kitturu Karnataka region regarding the convention. The leaders in charge must bring a minimum of 5,000 people from each assembly constituency in this region and make this event a grand success,” he said.

--IANS

mka/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor