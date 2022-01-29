K'taka court convicts cop who raped mentally challenged woman

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Jan 29 A Karnataka local court has found the Assistant Police Sub-Inspector (ASI) guilty in a sensational case of rape against a mentally challenged woman in a moving car. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Monday (Jan 31).

Umeshaiah, the accused police officer, attached to Women's Police station had taken away the mentally challenged woman in a private vehicle on Jan 15, 2017 and raped her near Antarasanahalli Bridge near Tumakuru in a moving car.

The case had made headlines causing embarrassment to the police department. Since, the charges against him have been found to be true and have been proved, Second Additional District and Sessions Court Judge H.S. Mallikarjunaswamy has pronounced the accused guilty.

The parents of the mentally challenged woman had lodged a complaint against the accused. Eshwar, the second accused in the case who drove the vehicle has been discharged of all charges. Public Prosecutor Kavitha had appeared for the victim.

The victim had left her home after a quarrel with family members on the fateful day at 7 p.m. The accused cop on night duty with a home guard riding pillion spotted her at 11 p.m. He signaled her to stop and questioned her. Though the victim gave him her brother's contact number, the accused asked her to board a private vehicle in the pretext of dropping her back. Police explained that later, the accused cop raped the victim in the moving car and dropped her back at 3.30 a.m, police said. When the family came to know about it, lodged a complaint.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor