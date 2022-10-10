K'taka court extends judicial custody of rape accused Lingayat seer

Chitradurga (Karnataka), Oct 10 Karnataka local court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of rape accused Lingayat seer Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru till October 21.

The seer was produced before the Second Additional District and Sessions' Court and judge B.K. Komala extended his judicial custody rejecting his pleas for granting bail.

The accused seer was arrested on September 1 on charges of raping two minor girls staying at the Murugha mutt hostel.

The High Court had recently approved getting signatures on cheques from the accused seer. It had also directed the counsel of the accused seer to make arrangements of transfer of the power of attorney of giving power of signatures to another person and submit a petition to the local court in this regard.

The accused seer is refusing to step down even now and the followers and community leaders have conducted a meeting to discuss appointment of a new seer to protect the honour and historical heritage of the Murugha mutt.

Murugha mutt is the richest religious mutt in terms of properties and it has 3,000 branches all over the country. It also runs more than 150 reputed education institutions. The mutt also plays an important role in state politics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor