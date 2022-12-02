K'taka court fines police Rs 5 lakh for wrongful arrest

Dakshina Kannada, Dec 2 A local court on Friday slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh on police for arresting a wrong person in a POCSO case in this district of Karnataka.

The man arrested by the police turned out to be innocent but not before spending one year in judicial custody.

Announcing the verdict, the District Second Additional FTSC POCSO Court asked the police officers to pay the fine amount from their salaries. The amount will be handed over to the victim as compensation, it added.

The case was lodged against one Naveen in Mangaluru Rural police station in connection with the rape of a minor girl. After recording the victim's statement, Sub-Inspector Rosamma P.P. had lodged a case against Naveen under POSCSO. The case was handed over to police inspector Revathi.

During the course of investigation, ASI Kumar attached to Mangaluru Rural police station, arrested Naveen Sequera instead of Naveen and produced before the judge.

The victim girl had mentioned about accused Naveen in her statement before the magistrate and did not refer to the name as Naveen Sequera. Inspector Revathi submitted a charge sheet against Naveen in the case.

The counsels who argued for the victim brought to the notice of the court that all documents submitted to the court mention the name of the accused as Naveen only. The age has been mentioned as 25 to 26 years.

It was brought to the notice of the court that the arrested Naveen Sequera's age is 47 years. The counsels argued that the police had arrested the wrong person and made him undergo judicial custody for one year. They have not arrested the culprit in the case, they argued.

Considering the arguments, judge K.U. Radha Krishna ruled that Naveen Sequera is innocent. For arresting and producing him before the court, police inspector Revathi and SI Rosamma will have to pay the fine amount from their salaries.

The court also asked the state home ministry principal secretary to initiate legal action on the police officers. Counsels Rajesh Kumar Amtadi and Girish Shetty argued for the victim.

