K'taka court gives death penalty for sexually assault, murder of 1-yr-old boy

Bengaluru, Nov 19 A Karnataka court on Saturday announced death penalty to an accused who sexually assaulted and murdered one-year-old boy in Bengaluru.

First Fast Track Special Court (FTSC) Judge K.N. Roopa announced death penalty to accused Murthy aka Hallujja. The court has also ordered to provide Rs 5 lakh cash compensation to the Legal Services Authority for the family of the boy.

The convicted Murthy was known to the boy. The boy and his father met Murthy on September 12, 2015 near Ullas theatre. The father asked him to take care of the boy as he had emergency work.

Afterwards, the convict had taken the boy to an isolated place near Goraguntepalya and forcefully had unnatural sex with the boy. When the boy started crying loudly, the convict had taken a cement mould weighing about 40 kilograms and smashed the head of the boy. Afterwards, he torched the boy.

Rajagopalanagar police had registered a case in connection with the case. The police cracked the case and arrested Murthy in Yeshwanthpur locality of Bengaluru. The accused had confessed to the crime during the interrogation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor