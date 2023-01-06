K'taka court jails Pakistani woman, Indian husband for visa violation

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka), Jan 6 A Karnataka court sentenced a Pakistani woman and her Indian husband to prison for visa violation.

The Karwar District Sessions Court sentenced Nasira Parveen to a six-month imprisonment, while her husband Mohammad Iliyas will be jailed for a month.

The two were also asked to a pay a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

Judge D.S. Vijayakumara gave the order on Thursday.

A case was registered against Ilyas for taking Nasira to New Delhi to get her visa extended without informing the jurisdictional Bhatkal police station and the FRO of Karwar on June 17, 2014.

A case was registered at the Bhatkal City police station for violating visa norms.

The police had submitted a charge sheet against the couple in this regard.

