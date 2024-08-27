K’taka court orders to shift Kannada superstar Darshan to Bellary prison

Bengaluru, Aug 27 The 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Tuesday ordered to shift jailed Kannada superstar Darshan, an accused in the kidnap and murder case, from the Bengaluru Central Prison to Bellary Central jail.

The submission was made to the court by the Chief Superintendent in the wake of a photograph of Darshan hanging out with three others, including a rowdy sheeter, on the lawns of the jail emerging on social media on Sunday, triggering a row.

His partner and prime accused in the kidnap and murder case Pavithra Gowda will remain in the Bengaluru Central Prison.

The other associates of Darshan in the case, Pavan, Raghavendra and Nandeesh will be shifted to Mysuru prison, Jagadish and Laxmana will be sent to Shivamogga jail, Dhanraj to Dharwad jail, Vinay to Vijayapura jail, Nagaraj to Kalaburagi jail, Pradoosh to Belagavi jail. Anukumar and Deepak will remain in the Bengaluru Central Prison.

Four accused, Ravi, Karthik, Nikhil and Keshava Murthy were shifted to Tumakuru prison earlier.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda stated on Tuesday that the city police had sought shifting of Darshan and other accused to other prisons in the state from the Bengaluru Central Prison. He stated that in prison-related matters, the court’s permission is required.

“On Saturday, when a team of special branch CCB had raided the prison no incriminating evidence was found. We have the information on shifting materials outside before we reach there. The probe is underway. Many rowdies were arrested under the Karnataka Control of Organized Crime Act (KCOCA). As there are chances that Darshan and his associates join with them, a request was made to shift them to other jails,” the Police Commissioner said.

Commenting on the shifting of Darshan and his associates to other prisons, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Police Department will decide on transferring actor Darshan, who is in jail on murder charges, to Bellary jail.

“Nine people have already been suspended in connection with the allegations of special privileges allegedly being provided to actor Darshan in jail. An investigation is underway regarding the matter, and based on the report, more officials found guilty will be suspended,” he added.

