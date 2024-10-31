K'taka created Waqf row to divert attention from MUDA, tribal welfare scams: HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Oct 31 Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday said the Congress government in Karnataka has created the Waqf row to divert attention from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Valmiki Tribal Welfare Board scams.

Speaking to reporters during campaigning in the Channapatna Assembly constituency, the Union Minister said, "Regarding the Waqf row, CM Siddaramaiah was criticising the opposition. How did the Waqf board row come out? How did it begin?"

"During the tenure of the Congress government, the leaders have indulged in illegalities. Especially, to divert attention from the MUDA scam and the corruption in the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Development Board, the Waqf row was created," he charged.

"In a bid to cover up corruption cases, they are indulging in bringing out controversial issues one after the other. Where did it begin? Who is giving time for all this? The Waqf issue was not created by the opposition. It is the Congress government which has started it," Union Minister Kumaraswamy underlined.

"The Congress leaders made announcements in this regard, wronged it, and were blaming it on the opposition. I want to question CM Siddaramaiah in this regard," he stated.

Karnataka BJP has announced that it will launch a statewide agitation from November 4 on the issue of farmers' land being claimed by the Waqf Board.

The party will also "expose" the Congress government, which it alleged, is forcing authorities to change the land records of farmers and mention them as the property of the Waqf board in the various districts of the state, he said.

State BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra said the Congress government was implementing the Tughlaq policy in the state.

Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday asked the farmers and Hindus to check their land records and documents related to properties.

He urged farmers and Hindus across the state to check all their records, including land, home, and farm documents to protect their properties from encroachment.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday dubbed the statewide protest call given by the BJP on the Waqf land row as politics with an eye on Karnataka bypolls and the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"The BJP wants to benefit in the by-elections in the state and also in the Maharashtra Assembly polls by raking up the Waqf issue," he slammed.

