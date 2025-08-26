K’taka delegation commends Odisha’s robust skilling framework

Bhubaneswar, Aug 26 A delegation from the Karnataka government on Tuesday commended the Odisha government for its efforts in creating a strong skill development ecosystem aimed at enhancing youth employability in the state.

According to an official statement, Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister for Odisha Skill Development & Technical Education (SDTE) department, on Tuesday held an insightful interaction with a high-level delegation from Karnataka at Kharavel Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

The 22-member delegation of the Karnataka government was led by Dr. M C Sudhakar, the Minister, Higher Education, and Sharan Prakash R Patil, Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Government of Karnataka.

Speaking on the occasion, Swain said, “The decision to visit Odisha reflects the success of the State’s consistent efforts in building a strong and vibrant skilling ecosystem. Our new Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has laid renewed emphasis on skilling.”

“The results of these focused initiatives will be visible in the days to come. Our vision is to build a Skilled-in-Odisha workforce that is globally competitive. In this journey, we have placed strong emphasis on innovation, industry collaboration, and global exposure for our youth,” Swain further added.

The state government sources also added that the Karnataka delegation included senior officials from concerned departments along with representatives from academic institutions and industry.

The delegation expressed appreciation for Odisha’s forward-looking approach in creating a robust and sustainable skilling ecosystem, one that not only equips youth with future-ready skills but also strengthens the education industry connect, enhances employability, and ensures inclusive growth.

The delegates were particularly impressed with the World Skill Centre and the high quality of training being imparted to students.

Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, SDTE Department, Rashmita Panda, Director, Skill Development-cum-Employment, and Chakravarthy Singh Rathore, Director, Technical Education and Training, Odisha government, were also present during the interaction.

--IANS

