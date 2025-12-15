K’taka: Dubai-based youth arrested for posting ‘communal’ content

Mangaluru, Dec 15 Karnataka Police on Monday arrested a Dubai-based youth from the Mangaluru region for allegedly spreading posts on social media to incite communal sentiments in communally sensitive Mangaluru while staying abroad.

The arrested accused has been identified as 27-year-old Abdul Khader Nehad, a native of Panemangalore in Bantwal taluk of Mangaluru district.

He was reportedly operating from Saudi Arabia and posting derogatory and provocative content targeting people of other religions on social media platforms, including Instagram, with the intention of inciting communal sentiments.

According to the police, Abdul Khader was posting incisive messages on his Instagram account, sdpi_2025.

He allegedly uploaded derogatory and objectionable posts targeting certain religions with the intention of provoking communal violence.

Following this, the Bajpe police registered a suo motu case and took up the investigation.

The police tracked the Instagram account to Dubai and identified the accused. A lookout notice was issued, and his movements were monitored. Airport authorities were alerted, and arrangements were made to take him into custody upon arrival.

The police received information that the accused was arriving at Calicut International Airport in Kerala. He was taken into custody after landing at the airport.

Further investigation is underway. More details regarding the case are awaited.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara recently stated that law and order in the coastal region is stable and improving, attributing it to strict enforcement and new forces like the Anti-Communal Task Force (ACTF), established in response to recent murders in Mangaluru, to tackle communal tensions and strengthen security.

He emphasised the government's focus on peace for economic growth, planned police recruitment, and highlighted declining crime stats, while also addressing issues like drug trafficking with new initiatives.

The Karnataka government had announced the anti-communal task force to tackle the situation in the coastal region, especially in the Mangaluru district. The new force comprises a full complement of SPs, DySPs, inspectors, and other officers drawn from various parts of the state.

