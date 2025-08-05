K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar appeals to striking RTC staffers to cooperate

Bengaluru, Aug 5 The Congress government in Karnataka has appealed to RTC employees not to be adamant in carrying out an indefinite strike and cooperate with the government.

After the employees' union of the state-owned transportation corporations decided to go on an indefinite strike, bus services across Karnataka were severely affected on Tuesday, causing major inconvenience to the public.

RTC staff are demanding the immediate release of 38 months’ pending salaries, a wage revision effective from August 1, an end to staff harassment, a halt to privatization, and resolution of other related issues.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, appealing to the protesting transport workers, stated, "If an opportunity arises to help RTC staffers, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will definitely act on it. There is no use being adamant. I appeal to them to cooperate, keeping in mind the interest of the public."

When asked about the allegation that the government is being stubborn and not responding to the demands of the transport workers, Shivakumar said, "The government is not claiming that the demands of the RTC workers are wrong. They, too, must understand the government’s situation. The Chief Minister and the Transport Minister are trying to support them. The interests of the public must be considered."

"Pressuring the government to do what is not feasible is not right. I request them to cooperate. I also commend the drivers and conductors who have reported to duty today. Public life is important," Shivakumar emphasized.

When asked about some workers continuing the strike despite the court’s order to postpone it by a day, he said, "There is no need to disregard the law. You are serving society -- please cooperate with us."

When asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be attending the inauguration of the Metro Yellow Line, he responded, "He has been informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving on August 10. Therefore, I conducted a preliminary inspection of the Metro line to be inaugurated."

"The official itinerary is yet to be released. However, there are several events lined up, including the railway project inauguration and his party’s programmes," Shivakumar said.

