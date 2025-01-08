K'taka Dy CM's patience with party is on verge of breaking: Bommai

Bengaluru, Jan 8 BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that ever since the Congress came to power in Karnataka, there has been instability and internal discontent, raising questions about when Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's patience will finally break.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Bommai said D.K. Shivakumar is exhibiting remarkable restraint and whether it's due to his political strategy or instructions from the high command remains to be seen.

Responding to questions about allegations of commission charges against the Congress, Bommai said, "This government is involved in commission and corruption in every sector, and people are frustrated because of it.”

“Excise contractors, PWD contractors, and irrigation department contractors are suffering. Common citizens are deeply troubled,” Bommai said.

“The middle class is struggling, and both rural and urban areas face an environment where even acquiring a site has become challenging. They are taking commissions for even SC/ST borewells. Corruption is repeatedly coming to the forefront,” Bommai charged.

“The Chief Minister might deny this, but either he has lost control, he’s a participant, or he believes addressing this would threaten his position. There is a specific percentage of commission in each department, and it is difficult to quantify the extent. However, what Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said about corruption exceeding limits appears accurate," Bommai claimed.

Regarding the Congress' dinner meetings, Bommai remarked, "These are internal matters, and I won’t analyse them further."

When asked if BJP leaders also host dinner meetings, he responded, "We occasionally have meals together, but there's no significance to it."

On the internal issues within the state BJP, Bommai said that the party high command is aware of the situation and has focussed on resolving it.

"Everything will be settled this month, and the high command is creating a conducive environment for a good resolution," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor