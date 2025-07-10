K’taka: ED arrests key accused in double compensation scam

Bengaluru, July 10 The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru Zonal Office, has arrested the key accused Ravi Yallappa Kurbett in connection with double compensation scam at Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), Dharwad, in the case of V.D. Sajjan and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the official statement said on Thursday.

The arrest was made on July 8.

The ED stated, "This scam was perpetrated by retired Special Land Acquisition Officer, Dharwad V.D. Sajjan, in collusion with other accused persons. The arrested person, Ravi Yallappa Kurbett, was produced before the Court of 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge (PMLA), at Mangaluru on Aug 9. The Court has granted remand of 7 days to ED."

The evidence and documents collected during the course of investigation in this case have indicated active involvement of Ravi Yallappa Kurbett in the comprehensive money laundering scheme perpetrated at KIADB Dharwad, the ED stated.

ED investigation revealed an ingenious modus operandi used by the accused persons to fraudulently claim and withdraw double compensation from KIABD in the name of persons who had already received compensation or who had already passed away. Ravi Yallappa Kurbett played an instrumental role in this entire process, the statement said.

Ravi Yallappa Kurbett has been a major beneficiary of the Proceeds of the Crime (POC) generated in this scam. He has utilised the POC for the purchase of immovable properties in his name and in the name of his relatives and for personal consumption, the ED said.

It is pertinent to mention that ED has already attached properties amounting to approximately Rs 13 crore in this case earlier, the ED said.

Earlier, a Prosecution Complaint was filed in this case against 22 accused persons in the court of the 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge, PMLA, 2002, at Mangaluru. The court has taken cognisance of the same, and the case is under trial. Further investigation is in progress, according to the ED.

