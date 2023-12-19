K'taka elopement case: Girl’s family attacks partner’s parents, uncle stripped

Haveri, (Karnataka) Dec 19 In a disturbing incident reminiscent of the sensational Belagavi woman's nude parade and assault case that gained national attention, a similar event was reported in Karnataka's Haveri district on Tuesday.

Angry about their daughter's elopement, the parents and relatives of the girl allegedly attacked the residence of her partner on Monday night.

They reportedly ransacked the house and kidnapped the boy's uncle, stripping and assaulting him.

The incident occurred in Mudenuru village of Ranebennur taluk.

Sangeetha, a resident of Chalageri village, had eloped with Prakash, a resident of Mudenuru village, on December 15.

Despite strong opposition from both the families, the couple persisted in their love and decided to get married.

The girl's family suspected that Prakash's parents and relatives were supporting him.

They gathered as a group and attacked his family members, causing chaos at their house and ransacking it.

Prashant, the boy's uncle, was allegedly forced to go with them to Ranebennur town in their vehicle.

Reports suggest that Prashant was stripped of his shirt and beaten multiple times. It is further alleged that he was assaulted in front of the police station.

The boy's family lodged a complaint with the Ranebennur Rural police station.

Sources revealed that the two families had previously quarrelled over a loan matter.

The whereabouts of the couple are still unknown.

The girl's family also filed a complaint with the Halageri police station, and the police have initiated an investigation.

