K'taka farmer escapes leopard attack

Mandya, (Karnataka) May 30 In a shocking development, a farmer miraculously escaped a leopard attack in H. Hosur village of Maddur taluk in Mandya district in Karnataka.

The incident had come to light on Monday.

The locals have appealed to the forest department to catch the leopard which is creating havoc and panic among surrounding villages.

On Sunday evening, Jagadish, who was going towards his agricultural land at 6.30 p.m, was attacked by a leopard.

He fought with the leopard for about 15 minutes. "While struggling to save my life, I also screamed out for help. On hearing my screams, the people nearby rushed to help. On seeing them, the leopard ran away," he said.

The farmer suffered severe injuries and received ten stitches on his head and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

According to the locals, the leopard had been on a prowl in the region for the past three days. It had terrorised people in Hosalli and Kembutanagere villages and taken away two goat kids.

In spite of all these developments, the forest department is turning a blind eye to their plight, they alleged. Farmers are now scared to go to their agricultural fields since it has started attacking human beings, they added.

They have urged the district authorities to catch the feline posing a life threat and rehabilitate it.

