K'taka film body meets CM Siddaramaiah, seeks Hema panel-like probe

Bengaluru, Sep 5 Members of the Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE) met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday here and urged him to appoint a committee to study and report the sexual harassment issues within the Kannada film industry on the lines of Kerala's Hema panel.

The members handed over a memorandum to the CM. The delegation, led by FIRE Secretary and popular actor-activist Chetan Ahimsa, included social activists and actresses.

The Office of the Chief Minister stated on the social media platform X: “The delegation headed by actor Chetan and social activist Vijayamma met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and demanded the formation of a committee to look into cases of sexual harassment and conduct an investigation on the lines of the Malayalam film industry by the state government. The delegation appealed for a committee to be formed to conduct a comprehensive investigation into cases of sexual harassment of actresses in the Kannada film industry.”

After submitting the memorandum, noted actress Neethu Shetty stated, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has responded positively to our plea and promised that he will talk to us after verifying the demand. There is a toleration limit, and we have demanded the formation of a committee along the lines of the Hema Committee in Kerala. Many more are likely to come forward and support us in this cause in the future,” she said.

Actress Shruthi Hariharan, who raised her voice during the ‘Me Too’ movement against a powerful South Indian actor, added that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has responded to their demands and promised to discuss the matter in detail. "It is not only about the cases of sexual harassment; there are many dimensions to the problems faced by women in the film industry. I hope for the formation of a body along the lines of the Hema Committee," she stated.

FIRE has asked the Karnataka government to constitute a committee -- headed by a retired judge -- to study and report on sexual harassment in the Kannada film industry, also called Sandalwood.

“The appointment of a retired judge-led committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the systematic issues faced by women in the Kannada film industry, including sexual harassment, is necessary,” FIRE’s memorandum demanded.

The group has urged the government to develop and recommend policies to ensure a healthy and equitable work environment for all women in the industry.

The FIRE statement -- signed by 153 actresses, directors, male actors and film dignitaries from the Kannada film industry -- is headed by noted film director Kavitha Lankesh, with lead actor and activist Chetan Ahimsa as the Secretary.

“In the wake of Justice Hema Committee’s report highlighting systematic issues faced by women, including sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry, FIRE calls upon the Karnataka government to take immediate action to address similar concerns within the Kannada film industry,” the memorandum stated.

The group recognizes that more comprehensive measures are needed to create a safe and equitable working environment for all women in the industry. The memorandum stated that the committee should complete its investigation and submit its report within three months.

