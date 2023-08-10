K'taka filming in restroom row: CID ADGP visits Udupi college

Udupi (Karnataka), Aug 10 Criminal Investigation Department (CID) ADGP Manish Karbikar on Thursday visited the Nethrajyothi Paramedical College here in connection with the CID's probe into the matter related to filming of girls inside the college restroom by other female students.

Earlier, on Wednesday, a CID team led by Superintendent of Police Raghavendra Hegde had inspected the campus and recorded the statement of a girl student.

The team also recorded the statements of the management and staff of the college.

It also conducted 'mahajar' of the scene of the offence in the college restroom and common hall.

On Thursday, the CID ADGP also held meetings with the district superintendent of police (SP).

ADGP Manish Karbikar met Udupi SP Hakay Akshay Machhindra and later visited the college.

He inspected the restroom where the crime had taken place and also sought some other information from the administrator of the college.

Speaking to reporters, Karbikar said the meeting with the SP was held to discuss the future course of investigation and action.

"Deputy SP Anjumala has been appointed as the investigating officer in the case. SP Raghavendra Hegde will monitor the investigation," he said.

Asked about the FSL report on mobile phones of the accused students, the ADGP said the report is awaited and it is one part of the investigation.

The report on the case would be filed in court after the probe.

The ruling Congress party in Karnataka handed over the investigation of the filming in the restroom matter which went to create a row with the special wing of the CID on Monday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated: "The CID probe has been ordered into the case as there is an allegation that video was shot in a private college restroom. This is a sensitive matter and for additional investigation, the case has been handed over to the CID."

Earlier, a BJP delegation had met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum demanding a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

CM Siddaramaiah had ordered a probe by a Deputy SP rank police officer. The BJP, however, asserted that a DSP rank officer would not be able to probe the matter, and "the government will hush up the case as part of its appeasement politics".

The BJP has been demanding legal action against three Muslim girls alleging that they were filming Hindu girls in the washroom and handed over the videos to others for circulation.

The party leaders had claimed that it was an organised crime against Hindu girls.

The Karnataka police were also accused of harassing a woman activist, Rashmi Samant, for raising her voice regarding the issue.

The college, however, had maintained that the 'victim' was not willing to lodge a complaint against the Muslim girls.

