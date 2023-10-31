K’taka Forest Min says operation underway to trap prowling leopard

Bengaluru, Oct 31 Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khadre on Tuesday said that the authorities are making all-out efforts to catch the leopard prowling in residential areas of the city for the past three days.

"The leopard would be caught shortly, there is no room for any concerns in this regard. But, be careful," he stated.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Khandre said that the authorities are stationed at the spot where the leopard was spotted. Thermal cameras are used and an operation to trap the wild beast is on during night as well.

"Cages are placed to catch the leopard which will happen soon. There should be no cause of worry for the people but they must have to be careful when traveling outside. Small children should always be accompanied by elders and they should not be sent outside to play as well," he stated.

The residents have been asked to alert the authorities if they spot the leopard.

Sources explained that the authorities are suspecting that leopard is taking shelter in a vacant building near Krishna Reddy industrial area.

The special team from Mysuru has arrived to catch the prowling leopard. The authorities have passed strict instructions for the employees of IT companies located in the vicinity not to venture out of the campus during the operation to catch the leopard.

Panic has gripped residents of Kudlu Gate locality and surrounding areas in Bengaluru near Whitefield after a leopard was reportedly spotted in the area.

The residents explain that they are afraid to come out of their houses and are forced to carry a cane to have a sense of security while moving around.

Movement of a leopard at the car garage, apartment premises, near the lift, compound and parking lot area were captured on the CCTV in the wee hours of October 29.

It was also spotted by local residents and beat police.

Though the forest department officers launched a search operation, the wild beast could not be found.

Taking no chances, the forest department has placed cages at multiple points and advised people not to venture out at night.

Residents of Bommanahalli, HSR Layout, BTM Layout have specially been asked not to venture out alone at night.

Five teams have been formed under the monitoring of the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) S.S. Lingaraja and District Forest Officer (DFO) Ravindra.

