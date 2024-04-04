K'taka: Former PM Deve Gowda's grandson files nomination from Hassan as NDA candidate

Hassan, April 4 Former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda's grandson, sitting JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, filed his nomination papers as an NDA candidate from Hassan parliamentary constituency in Karnataka on Thursday.

Deve Gowda, his son, former minister H.D. Revanna, BJP state President B. Y. Vijayendra, former Chief Minister D. V. Sadananda Gowda were present during the occasion at the office of the District Commissioner in Hassan.

Following the filing of the nomination papers, BJP and JD(S) held a mega roadshow in Hassan to show their strength.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra stated that the alliance between BJP and JD(S) is permanent and that it is not confined to the Lok Sabha election, adding that the Congress government, which is against Dalits and farmers, should be rooted out.

Thus, the alliance of BJP and JD(S) has come into force. "Deve Gowda is senior to every one of us. During the last Assembly election, he had not blessed us. This time, we have his blessings," Vijayendra stated.

"The alliance is made by Deve Gowda for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had personally met Prime Minister Modi and held meetings. We have to work to ensure the victory of NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna," Vijayendra appealed.

The Hassan seat was represented by former PM Deve Gowda earlier. The Congress had fielded young face Shreyas M. Patel from here. 32-year-old Sheyas is the grandson of late Puttaswamy Gowda who defeated former PM Deve Gowda in the 1999 Lok Sabha election.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor