K’taka govt announces holiday for schools on Oct 23 due to continuous rains

Bengaluru, Oct 22 Due to continuous rainfall across Bengaluru Urban district, a holiday has been declared for all Anganwadi centres, private and aided primary and secondary schools in all taluks of Bengaluru Urban district on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by Jagadeesh G, Chairman of the Bengaluru Urban District Disaster Management Authority and the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban District.

However, the holiday does not apply to degree, postgraduate, diploma, engineering, and ITI colleges.

A general advisory has been issued to college principals and concerned authorities to consider a few factors while conducting classes. Principals are instructed to ensure that students can travel to and from college safely, without facing any hazards.

Classes should not be conducted in weak or dilapidated buildings. Principals are also asked to ensure the structural safety of college buildings and take necessary precautions to prevent any untoward incidents.

The district administration has advised that any lost instructional time due to the holiday can be compensated by conducting extra classes on Saturday afternoons or Sundays.

Parents, principals, and students are urged to avoid waterlogged areas and ensure the safety of vehicles used by students. Colleges are also instructed to provide information to students on how to handle natural disasters.

In Silicon City Bengaluru, heavy rainfall continued on Tuesday as well. Heavy rains poured from the afternoon to late in the evening, causing roads to flood. As a result, children returning from school had to walk through the water to reach home.

The relentless rain has already thrown life in Bengaluru city and across the state out of gear causing severe inconvenience for the people, especially in Bengaluru.

The meteorological department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Bengaluru over the next five days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor