K'taka govt doesn’t have any intention to take caste census to logical end: BJP

Bengaluru, June 14 The BJP alleged on Saturday that the Karnataka government has no intention of taking the caste census issue to its logical conclusion and has demanded that the government first take a clear stand on the matter.

The state government recently announced a fresh caste census survey, following instructions from the Congress high command.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Saturday, state BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said, “First, let the state government take a clear stand on the caste census issue."

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the implementation of the caste survey at a time when his government was facing public embarrassment due to statewide agitations against him,” he claimed.

“CM Siddaramaiah had claimed that the caste census report would be implemented within a set timeframe and during a single Cabinet meeting. Several Cabinet meetings have been held since, but the report is yet to be implemented. This approach is unscientific and should not be rushed. Ten years have already passed, and everything has been discussed,” Vijayendra stated.

He added that even members of the ruling party have opposed the move.

“Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and several ministers in the government have expressed their opposition. Now, suddenly, CM Siddaramaiah appears to have had an enlightenment. The caste census issue has only been brought up to divert attention from the June 4 stampede tragedy, which claimed 11 lives during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebrations,” he alleged.

“In the end, the state government won’t be able to do anything about it. The Centre has already announced plans for both the general census and the caste census. There is confusion as to whether conducting a caste census falls under the jurisdiction of the state government,” he pointed out.

Commenting on CM Siddaramaiah's participation in the meeting of the 16th Finance Commission, Vijayendra said, “I congratulate CM Siddaramaiah for taking the risk of attending the meeting and presenting the state’s case. The BJP had been proposing this for a long time. Why was CM Siddaramaiah hesitant to present the case earlier? We had even questioned whether he considers himself the Chief Minister of the Congress or of the state.”

“Why is he conducting himself in this manner? While it is welcome that he finally attended the meeting, in New Delhi he is now desperately trying to blame the Centre. He has failed to secure funds for the guarantee schemes. There is no development taking place in the state. He is making misleading claims such as ‘Karnataka gives Rs 100 and gets only Rs 13 back from the Centre.’ He is only telling half the truth. The funds from the central government are not utilised,” Vijayendra alleged.

Commenting on the Special Action Force (SAF) deployment in Mangaluru, he said, “We recently visited Mangaluru district and met with the Police Commissioner, the SP, and the Deputy Commissioner. This is not an SAF unit but rather a Communal Violence Control Force. It is a conspiracy aimed at targeting Hindu activists, organisations, and BJP workers.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor