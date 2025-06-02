K'taka govt felicitates Booker Prize winners Banu Mushtaq, Deepa Bhasthi

Bengaluru, June 2 The Karnataka government felicitated the prestigious International Booker Prize for 2025 winner, writer and activist Banu Mushtaq and translator Deepa Bhasthi on Monday. Banu Mushtaq's translated book 'Heart Lamp' won the prestigious Booker Prize recently.

The official felicitation programme was organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture at the Banquet Hall to honour Banu Mushtaq and Deepa Bhasthi.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh each for Banu Mushtaq and Deepa Bhasthi for bringing recognition to Kannada through their stories and translations.

He also assured that the Karnataka government would extend support for translating and publishing Banu Mushtaq’s stories in English.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated, "

"Literature has the power to bind society together. It should serve to unite people, not divide them," said the Congress leader.

“Banu Mushtaq’s identity as a journalist, writer, lawyer, and activist reflects the strength of her writing,” CM Siddaramaiah observed.

“Writing for 'Lankesh Patrike' while also practicing law in defense of the underprivileged, and winning honours including the Rajyotsava Award (the second-highest civilian honour conferred by the Karnataka government), these accomplishments are a testament to the social conscience inherent in Banu Mushtaq’s work,” he added.

“Banu’s fearless progressive spirit stands as a voice for Muslim women, writing against orthodoxy and advocating humanistic values through literature,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

Referring to ancient literary figures, he said: “Kavirajamarga calls for a sympathetic view of other faiths and ideas. Adikavi Pampa proclaimed the unity of mankind. Basavanna propagated brotherhood, and Akka Mahadevi, the voice of womanhood, echoed the same. In continuing the ideals of such luminaries, Banu Mushtaq has carried the torch forward.”

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, addressing the gathering, stated that there was no need for a lengthy speech, as Banu Mushtaq and Deepa Bhasthi have already become ambassadors of the Kannada language at the international level. By winning the Booker Prize, they have brought global recognition to Kannada.

"I have also served as the Minister for Kannada and Culture. According to the information available to me, there are 780 languages and 19,500 dialects in the country. Globally, there are about 78,000 languages. We refer to the language of the land as mother tongue, not father tongue. We have give the position of a mother to language," he said.

"My heartfelt congratulations to both the ladies who have brought laurels to the Kannada language," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor