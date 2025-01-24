K'taka govt giving free hand to microfinance companies: Kumaraswamy

Mysuru (Karnataka), Jan 24 Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy lashed out at the Karnataka government, saying, “On one hand, the government claims to empower women by giving them Rs 2,000 under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. On the other hand, it has given a free hand to microfinance companies, which are ruining their lives."

Answering questions from the media during a programme in K.R. Nagar, Kumaraswamy said, “Karnataka was once a model for good governance, but now they are out to destroy it.”

Criticising the government, he added, “Those fighting for power have done nothing for the people. A month ago, the menace of microfinance began in Chamarajanagar, forcing people to leave their villages. Despite the problem persisting for so long and media reports highlighting the issue, the government has taken no action against anyone. Why?”

“Rural women, especially farmers and poor women, are the primary victims of microfinance companies. Many of them are abandoning their homes and villages. Who is responsible for this?” Kumaraswamy questioned.

“Microfinance companies have mushroomed in the state like weeds and are operating illegally without regulation. Back in 2018, when I formed the government with the Congress party, I implemented the Debt Relief Act. The Bill was passed in the legislative session, approved by the Governor, and I personally went to Delhi to secure the President’s assent. What happened to that after the subsequent governments took over?” he asked in frustration.

Targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah he slammed, “You claim to have achieved power equivalent to late CM D. Devaraj Urs, who implemented land reforms in the state. Not just for these five years, even for the next five years, you may remain in power. But tell us, what good have you done for the people?”

He added, “At that time, the Kerala government had formed a commission to address this issue of harassment by microfinancing companies. I had this information and planned to study it personally. I sent a delegation led by my then Cooperative Minister, Bandeppa Kashempur, to Kerala to study the situation. Using that as a basis, I implemented the Debt Relief Act here. What happened to it after that?” Kumaraswamy questioned.

“The CM has called for a meeting tomorrow. What will you do in the meeting? How many lives have been lost? How many people have abandoned their homes and villages? What relief will you provide them?” Kumaraswamy questioned.

“The officials are powerless to take any action. I spoke to the Mandya Deputy Commissioner. In this district alone, there are 60 microfinance companies. Out of these, only 14-15 companies are licenced, while the rest are operating illegally, troubling the people,” Kumaraswamy revealed.

“The people gave Congress power, hoping for the betterment of the state. But ever since they came to power, they have been working to destabilise Opposition parties,” the Minister alleged.

