K’taka govt harassing Wadiyar family, says Union Min Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Oct 28 Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Monday alleged that the Congress government was acting with animosity towards the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, which has made significant contributions to Karnataka's development over the years.

He made the statement while addressing a public gathering in the village of Kudluru in the Channapatna Assembly constituency.

Goddess Chamundeshwari Devi is the former royal family’s deity and has been worshipped by them for generations.

Kumaraswamy stated that he was disappointed with the government’s bid to distance the Wadiyar family from their deity.

“Goddess Chamundeshwari’s sacred temple has always been managed by the Wadiyars, who have contributed significantly to the development of the area. They have also made invaluable contributions to Karnataka’s progress in irrigation, education, and industrial growth,” he maintained.

Kumaraswamy expressed anger, alleging that CM Siddaramaiah is giving this respected family continuous trouble.

The Wadiyar family has managed the Chamundeshwari temple area with dedication and reverence, faithfully carrying out religious services, he reiterated.

He claimed that CM Siddaramaiah’s government was taking away their privilege to serve the deity.

Kumaraswamy further stated that his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is facing bye-election from Channapatna seat will emerge as ‘Arjuna’ this time and not become ‘Abhimanyu’.

“He got stuck in the ‘chakravyuha’ of the Congress party in the last two elections and got defeated. This time, people will not allow him to get defeated and they will ensure that he will emerge as ‘Arjuna’”, he stated.

Nikhil tasted defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections from Ramanagara Assembly seat and was defeated by Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Kumaraswamy was the CM at that time, heading the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

The scion of the former royal family and BJP MP for Mysore-Kodagu, Yaduveer Wadiyar was present.

The erstwhile Mysuru royal family commands respect among the people of the region.

