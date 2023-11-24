K'taka govt has no authority to conduct caste census: Union Minister

Hubballi (Karnataka), Nov 24 Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Friday stated that the Karnataka government does not have any authority to conduct caste census.

Speaking to reporters here, Joshi said that the task of conducting caste census rests with the central government.

"The Karnataka government is claiming that it will carry out the task of the central government.

"Within the Congress government there are huge differences on the caste census issue. The confusion is on a greater scale within the Congress and it will impact the governance," the minister said.

"The Chairman of the Backward Classes Commission has written a letter stating that the original blueprint has gone missing. Deputy chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa are opposed to the caste census.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trying to dominate by putting a few MLAs at the forefront in this matter. The governance should be ensured in the interest of the people.

"CM Siddaramaiah is creating factions in the Congress. He has sent 20 MLAs on a tour. Many MLAs are touring abroad also. He is creating confusion which is not judicious and is not correct," Joshi stated.

