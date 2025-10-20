K’taka govt has not banned RSS: Siddaramaiah

Mangaluru, Oct 20 Responding to charges that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is targeted in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that the government has not banned the RSS.

“The order issued regarding seeking permission for activities in school and college premises does not specifically mention the RSS anywhere,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the media in Puttur town in Mangaluru district.

He said the order mentions “any organisation or association,” and not just the RSS. “We have only reiterated the order that was earlier issued by the BJP government. If they could do it, why can't we?” he said.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that in 2013, when Jagadish Shettar was the Chief Minister, an order was issued prohibiting organisations from conducting activities in school and college campuses.

“Now Jagadish Shettar is saying that the education department issued that order and not him. But it was during his tenure as Chief Minister that the order was passed,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that it is not necessary that permission must always be granted to organisations, adding that whether to allow or deny permission depends on the situation and the need to maintain law and order.

Later, speaking after inauguration of the Ashok Janamana 2025 programme, the Chief Minister said that contributing a portion of one's earnings to the underprivileged in society is a noble act."

“Our country must reflect unity in diversity. It should be a garden of peace for all communities. A society that fights internally or has inequality should not be built. Tolerance towards other religions is necessary. Coexistence is important. If everyone follows this, the objectives of the Constitution will be fulfilled,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that those who incite such riots do not send their own children to the front lines. “They send the children of the poor and the innocent. Efficient officers have now been appointed. Isn’t there improvement now?” he asked.

The Chief Minister said that GST was implemented in 2017 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, adding that in the past eight years, taxes were looted from Indians.

“Now, the government reduces GST and calls it a Diwali gift. Because of changes in GST, Karnataka is suffering a loss of Rs 15,000 crores,” he

The Chief Minister said that communal harmony is essential for the development of any state or district, adding that special attention must be given to this in Mangaluru.

“Cases will be filed against those who disrupt communal harmony and spread false news. Ministers Priyank Kharge and H.K. Patil have already reviewed legal measures in this regard,” he said.

