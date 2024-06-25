K’taka govt hiked milk price to celebrate Emergency anniversary: BJP

Bengaluru, June 25 Karnataka BJP on Tuesday criticised the government over hike in milk prices, saying that the prices were increased as a gift to celebrate the Emergency anniversary by the Congress.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has hiked the price of milk twice in the last 13 months. They hiked the milk prices only to celebrate the Emergency anniversary. People are distraught following the increase in the price of petrol and diesel.

He said that the government should immediately roll back these prices.

He said that Congress thought they would cross double digits in the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka but the people decided not to vote for them. “To avenge this, the government has increased the price of milk,” the LoP said.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra reacted by saying that the state government is becoming an expert in increasing prices. He accused the government of not being helpful for the poor and not aiding the lives of farmers who depend on dairy farming.

Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association President P.C. Rao said that despite the rise in petrol and diesel prices and the proposed water tariff hike, hotel owners have not increased the prices of food items in the interest of customers.

He noted that the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is selling Nandini milk for the lowest price in the country.

However, the KMF President Bheema Naik said that the price of milk has not been increased. “We are charging Rs 2 additionally for the 50 ml extra milk which is going to be added to each packet,” he stated.

--IANS

