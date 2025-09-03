K'taka govt holds high-level meet to develop Lord Hanuman’s birthplace Anjanadri Hills

Bengaluru, Sep 3 The Karnataka government on Wednesday convened a high-level meeting to discuss development of the Anjanadri pilgrimage centre in Koppal district, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting at his residence on Wednesday regarding the development of Anjanadri Kshetra. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed in its official statement that the CM has issued a directive that Anjanadri Hill must be developed, given its tourism, mythological, and spiritual significance.

"Facilities will be created to help even elderly devotees reach the hilltop, and discussions were held on constructing a circumambulatory (pradakshina) path. During Hanuman Jayanti, lakhs of devotees visit the hill, and a large number of tourists from North India also visit the shrine. To accommodate pilgrims, dormitory facilities, steps to help senior devotees climb the hill, construction of a community hall, and other tourist amenities along with basic infrastructure in and around the kshetra need to be developed," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

"Works worth Rs 200 crore have been approved for the development in Phase 1 and Phase 2. Of this, Rs 10 crore has been released so far, and additional funds will be allocated by the Finance Department to release the remaining grants," CM Siddaramaiah stated in the meeting.

Due to shortage of government land, acquisition of 77.28 acres of proposed private land has not been possible so far because of funding constraints. Including the additional land requirement, a total of 101.30 acres of private land will need to be acquired, and the required funds must be provided by the Finance Department, CM Siddaramaiah announced.

Since most of the approved works fall within forest land, the Forest Department must issue NOC, and CM Siddaramaiah instructed that necessary steps be taken to obtain it.

As per the 2024-25 State Budget, the Karnataka government has approved ropeway projects at 11 tourist destinations across the state, including Anjanadri Hill, under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The meeting was attended by Minister for Law and Tourism H.K. Patil, Additional Chief Secretary Anjum Parvez, and senior officials from the Tourism Department.

Anjanadri Hill, located in the Koppal district of Karnataka, is a revered site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. Situated near Anegundi and across the Tungabhadra River from Hampi, this hill holds immense mythological and spiritual importance for Hindus.

According to Hindu mythology, Anjanadri Hill is named after Anjana, Hanuman's mother, and is associated with the ancient kingdom of Kishkinda, mentioned in the Ramayana. At the summit, a Hanuman temple houses a rock-carved idol of Lord Hanuman, along with shrines dedicated to Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Anjana. The temple is accessible via a 575-step climb.

