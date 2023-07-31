K’taka govt holds meeting with Foxconn chairman

Bengaluru, July 31 Karnataka Large and Medium Industries on Monday said Karnataka government had a ‘fruitful’ meeting with the iPhone maker Foxconn about the projects for which the company is keen to invest in the state.

Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B Patil, IT/BT Minister Priyanka Kharge and Foxconn Chairman Young Liu were present during the discussion which took place at a private hotel in Chennai.

MB Patil said that the industrial and investment policies of the state government are conducive to nurturing an ecosystem favouring the growth of industries.

The Minister said that the talks held with the company chairman were ‘fruitful’.

Dr EV Ramana Reddy, ACS, Department of Electronics and IT/BT, and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, Department of Industries and Commerce were present in the meeting.

