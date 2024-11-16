K’taka govt misleading nation on guarantees: BJP

Bengaluru, Nov 16 Karnataka Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has alleged that the state government is contemplating imposing a financial emergency in Karnataka.

Speaking to the media at the BJP state office in Jagannath Bhavan, Bengaluru, Narayanaswamy said: "The Congress has refrained from doing it due to elections, and now, fearing backlash during the Belagavi winter session, they have postponed it again. Both the Congress party and the state government are financially bankrupt, and the Chief Minister is on the verge of imposing a financial emergency."

He added that the state government claims to offer five guarantees, but in Maharashtra and Ranchi, their advertisements boast of providing 10 guarantees.

“They are showcasing 10 guarantees in their ads while promising only five here," he alleged.

He said that the government has failed to deliver even the five guarantees properly, and the public has turned against them.

“They claim 'What we promised, we delivered,' but that is far from reality. I recently returned from election campaigns in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, where they are talking extensively about Karnataka. While they blame 'server down' issues here, they claim to have 'delivered' elsewhere. This reflects how Congress, which earlier misled the state, is now misleading the entire nation,” he alleged.

He expressed confidence that the BJP alliance would come to power in both states while accusing Congress leaders of conspiring against their own Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He further stated, "After the Congress government falls, we will face elections and form the government, as your MLAs themselves do not trust you to run the administration."

Referring to the Chief Minister’s allegations of offering Rs 50 crore bribes to each MLA to topple the government, Narayanaswamy demanded evidence from Siddaramaiah.

He criticised Siddaramaiah’s remarks as disrespectful to the state. "Which MLAs were offered bribes? Who offered them? Are your MLAs' cattle to be bought and sold in a market? Provide names and evidence. Even if your MLAs were offered crores, we don't need them. Your government could fall anytime due to your misdeeds," he remarked.

--IANS

