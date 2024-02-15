K'taka govt prohibits celebration of religious festivals in residential schools & colleges

Bengaluru, Feb 15 The Karnataka government has issued a circular on Thursday banning celebration of religious festivals in the premises of the residential schools and colleges that come under the jurisdiction of the Social Welfare Department.

Following the direction by the Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society, an organisation of the government of Karnataka has issued the circular prohibiting celebration of religious festivals in government residential schools and colleges.

The circular states that, only national festivals, regional festivals, anniversaries of great personalities could be celebrated in the residential facilities.

However, it has come to the notice that the religious festivals such as Ugadi, Ramadan, Christmas, Sankranthi, Eid Milad and others are celebrated in the premises of residential schools and colleges.

Hence, as per the note by the Minister for Social Welfare Department, only national, regional and anniversaries should be celebrated.

The circular allowed 10 such celebrations.

The celebration of Republic Day, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Kannada Rajyotsava, Ambedkar Jayanti, Valmiki Jayanti, Kanakadasa Jayanti, Basava Jayanti, Constitutional Day and Yoga Day are allowed.

It has been warned that if the rule is violated and religious festivals are celebrated, action will be initiated against the Principals and staff of the schools and colleges.

The circular was signed by Executive Director of the Society, Naveen Kumar Raju .S.

