K'taka govt reduced land allotted to Metro for 'benefitting' real estate lobby, illegal immigrants: Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru, July 19 Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje has accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of reducing the land allotted to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) from 46 acres to just 9 acres in the prime Hebbal area in Bengaluru to "benefit" the real estate lobby and illegal immigrants.

The area falls under the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency, which MoS Karandlaje represents.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the site, where a proposed multimodal transport hub was to be developed, MoS Karandlaje said, "We are in the Hebbal area of Bengaluru. In 2000, under the leadership of then CM late S.M. Krishna, 51 acres of land in the Hebbal-Amanikere area were acquired. After encroachments, 48 acres remain today. Just a month ago, the current government decided to hand over this land to BMRCL for the development of a multimodal transport hub."

"However, very recently, the allotment was reduced to just 9 acres. Why was this done? Why did the government backtrack from its original decision to allocate 48 acres and now grant only 9? Who is behind this decision? Which real estate mafia is influencing this move? Let us not forget - this land is situated en route to the Bengaluru International Airport," she said.

Emphasising the strategic importance of the location, she said, "This is going to be a major junction. A Metro station, BMTC depot, Ring Road connection, and NHAI roads are all planned here. The area is ideal for a multimodal transport hub that can significantly ease traffic congestion on the airport road."

"But now, the government and the minister in charge have colluded to override the previous decision. How much money exchanged hands? How much was given to Randeep Singh Surjewala? These questions need answers," she said.

She added that local farmers, who had given up their land for development, are now demanding it back if it is going to be handed over to private parties.

"People from various states have settled here. There are Bengalis, Rohingyas. Anti-national activities are reportedly taking place. Garbage and bottles from across Bengaluru are dumped here. No one knows who these people are. Many claim to be from Kolkata and possess Aadhaar cards, some of which are fake, along with fake voter ID cards. They claim to have lived here for 10 to 15 years," MoS Karandlaje said.

MoS Karandlaje pointed out that the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) had acquired 45 acres in the area.

"Why hasn't KIADB acted? Why hasn’t the BBMP taken any steps despite large-scale garbage dumping? The Karnataka High Court has clearly ruled that garbage should not be dumped in open spaces or burned. Yet here, wires are burned to extract copper. Why is no one raising their voice about this?" she questioned.

"Where is the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board? What have the police done? Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claims that there are no illegal immigrants in Karnataka and gives speeches about it. The CM, Deputy CM, and government officials must visit the site and take stock," she urged.

MoS Karandlaje further stated that she will write to the Director General and Inspector General of Police in Karnataka, as well as to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, requesting a thorough investigation into the families residing in the area.

"Their documents and identities should be verified with their respective states. I will also write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The NIA must investigate the matter," she said.

"How much have local police benefited in the form of collections from this settlement? One look at the Aadhaar cards is enough to identify the duplicates," she claimed.

"Most Aadhaar and voter ID cards are issued in West Bengal. But the real question is - from which country did these individuals come to West Bengal? We must track their origins," she concluded.

