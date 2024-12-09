K’taka govt releases maternal death statistics amid public outcry

Belagavi, Dec 9 Amid the furore over a series of maternal deaths, the Karnataka government released official statistics regarding maternal deaths in the state from 2019-20 till now, claiming that the death rates are lower compared to previous years.

According to the data released by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office on Monday, in 2019-20, a total of 662 maternal deaths were reported out of 8,94,946 live births, resulting in a Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) of 74. The MMR is defined as the number of deaths of pregnant mothers per 1 lakh live births.

In subsequent years in 2020-21, 714 maternal deaths (MMR of 84), in 2021-22, 595 maternal deaths (MMR of 68); 2022-23, 527 maternal deaths (MMR of 65); 2023-24, 518 maternal deaths (MMR of 64); 2024-25 (up to November) 348 maternal deaths (MMR of 64) are reported.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, speaking in Belagavi on Monday, stated that maternal deaths are reported every year and that such incidents take place. He urged against politicising the issue and emphasised that the matter should be discussed seriously in the legislative session.

"We are ready to provide answers. We will discuss the facts regarding maternal deaths. These deaths cannot be attributed solely to medical negligence. I will address the floor of the house on whether the government is under the influence of a medical mafia," he said.

He also expressed concern about the recent series of maternal deaths in Ballari hospitals, stating, "The government has woken up to the issue."

Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Laxmi Hebbalkar, also spoke in Belagavi on Monday, denying any attempt to cover up maternal and newborn deaths.

"I have discussed the matter with officials. We are taking all necessary precautions to prevent maternal deaths and are identifying the causes behind these tragedies," she said.

Regarding Belagavi district, where the population is 54 lakh, Hebbalkar explained that the numbers appear high because patients from Karwar and other regions come to Belagavi for treatment. Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka charged that 325 newborn babies had died in Belagavi alone.

Hebbalkar noted, "There are many reasons for maternal and newborn deaths. There is no connection between maternal deaths in Ballari and the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS)."

She further explained that newborn deaths occur due to factors like iron deficiency, premature birth, and other complications.

"For every 1 lakh newborn babies, 28 deaths occur. BIMS is ranked as the sixth-best hospital in the country. At this stage, we cannot pinpoint a specific reason for these maternal and newborn deaths," she stated.

The issue of maternal deaths in government hospitals in Ballari district again came to the forefront with the death of Sumaya, the latest victim, who was admitted to VIMS in Ballari on November 10.

Following cesarean surgery on November 12, she was administered IV fluids, after which she developed kidney issues that eventually led to multiple organ failure. She was undergoing dialysis but succumbed on December 5.

Prior to Sumaya, Rojamma, Nandini, Muskaan, Mahalaxmi and Lalitamma also died due to post-delivery complications in the Ballari district.

These incidents have caused widespread concern and outrage across the state.

