K'taka govt sees off German Chancellor; BJP objects to CM's absence

Bengaluru, Jan 13 Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Friedrich Merz, and his delegation arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday, visited various institutions in the city, and departed from Kempegowda International Airport later in the day.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil bid a warm farewell to the German Chancellor and his delegation at the airport.

However, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has objected to the absence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and charged for prioritising to welcome and seeing off the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, at Mysuru airport instead.

Earlier, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Friedrich Merz, arrived at Bengaluru International Airport today, along with his delegation, as part of his visit to the city.

The Minister warmly received the Chancellor and his delegation, led by M.B. Patil, for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development. The Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany and his delegation visited various institutions in Bengaluru today and departed from the Bengaluru International Airport this evening.

Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, Secretaries of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms Dr K.G. Jagadeesh, Bangalore City District Magistrate G. Jagadish, Bangalore City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, Bangalore Regional Passport Officers and officials from the German Consulate General, New Delhi, were present.

Meanwhile, raising objections over the absence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka questioned, "Is loyalty to the high command outweighing Karnataka's interests?"

"Today, the Chancellor of Germany, one of the world's strongest economic powers, arrived in our Karnataka. Any responsible Chief Minister would have welcomed such a global leader and utilized this visit for the development of the state. Such a visit should have been viewed seriously as a golden opportunity to boost investment, job creation, and industrial growth in Karnataka," Ashoka said.

"But look at the tragedy of our state. On one side, the German Chancellor was arriving in Bengaluru. On the other, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar were standing in a queue in Mysuru to welcome Rahul Gandhi, who was merely passing through on his way to Ooty," he said.

"This is not just a lapse in protocol; it is a betrayal of Karnataka's interests. The welcome of a global economic power was not given priority. Servile loyalty to please the high command was given importance," he said.

When political loyalty takes precedence over the development of the state, the future of Kannadigas is inevitably put at risk. This government has proven that it has little concern for Karnataka and its people, as it sacrificed potential opportunities for the state in its hunger for power, Ashoka said.

What Kannadigas need are leaders who are committed to Karnataka and possess the will to work for it—not subservient figures who forget their responsibility and duty, standing with folded hands before the high command merely to protect or secure their chairs, Ashoka said.

