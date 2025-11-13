K'taka govt sends proposal to Centre recommending naming 4 railway stations after spiritual leaders

Bengaluru, Nov 13 Karnataka’s Minister for Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil has recommended renaming four railway stations — located in Vijayapura, Belagavi, Bidar, and Shivamogga districts — after spiritual leaders to reflect their local cultural significance. In this regard, he has written a letter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

In his letter, Patil proposed that the Vijayapura railway station be renamed as Jnanayogi Sri Siddeshwar Swamiji Railway Station, the Belagavi station as Sri Basava Mahaswamiji Railway Station, the Bidar station as Channabasava Pattaddevara Railway Station, and the Sooragondanakoppa station as Bhayagadha Railway Station.

The minister explained that the state government has recommended naming these four railway stations after revered seers, and the approval of the Union Home Ministry is required for this. Accordingly, a formal proposal has been sent through the Infrastructure Department.

All four railway stations fall under the jurisdiction of the Hubballi Division of the South Western Railway. The seers whose names have been proposed have made significant contributions to these regions of Karnataka. The minister has urged that the proposal be approved and that the renaming be officially notified in the Gazette at the earliest.

Jnanayogi Siddeshwar Swamiji (1941–2023) was a revered spiritual leader from Vijayapura, Karnataka. He was the head of the Jnanayogashrama and was known for his teachings that combined spirituality with practical wisdom. Swamiji was widely respected across communities for promoting peace, simplicity, and service.

Sri Basava Mahaswamiji of Belagavi is a respected spiritual leader and head of one of the prominent Veerashaiva-Lingayat mutts in the region. He is known for his commitment to Basavanna’s philosophy of equality, social justice, and devotion through work (Kayaka) and service (Dasoha). Mahaswamiji has been active in promoting education, rural development, and moral values among youth.

Channabasava Pattaddevara, also known as Sri Channabasavanna or Sri Channabasava Pattadadevaru, was a revered 12th-century saint, philosopher, and social reformer in the Lingayat-Veerashaiva tradition of Karnataka. Channabasavanna played a key role in propagating Basavanna’s teachings of equality, devotion (bhakti), and social reform.

