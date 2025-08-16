K’taka govt staging ‘Dharmasthala drama’: Pralhad Joshi on mass grave case

Hubballi, Aug 16 Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi has accused the Karnataka government of staging a “drama” over the Dharmasthala issue and demanded that an interim report be immediately tabled in the Assembly.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Saturday, Joshi alleged that “invisible hands” were at play in the Dharmasthala case, and the state government was dancing to their tune.

He charged that the state government is repeatedly creating controversies regarding the Hindu religion and is defaming sacred places.

Criticising Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Joshi said it was taking steps that bring disrepute to Hinduism and holy religious sites, which amounts to extreme intolerance.

“This masked, anonymous person claims to have buried not one or two, but hundreds of bodies. A proper legal investigation must be conducted against him, and he should first be arrested,” Joshi demanded.

“This person claims to have buried the bodies of hundreds of women, including victims of sexual assault, ten years ago. What was he waiting for all these years? Why didn’t he file a complaint back then? Why has he remained silent until now?” Joshi said.

“The government must launch a legal probe against this person who has disrupted law and order in the state. Further, regarding the drama that has unfolded all these days, the government must submit an interim report to the Assembly session immediately,” he said.

Questioning why people from Kerala were also getting involved in the Dharmasthala case, Joshi asked, “What does the Kerala government have to do with this?” He alleged that the real intention was to defame Dharmasthala, a revered Hindu pilgrimage centre, and to orchestrate a conspiracy against the faith of Hindus.

“This is a systematic conspiracy to shake people’s faith in Dharmasthala and to create an atmosphere where people ask, ‘Why should we go to Dharmasthala? Why should we visit Lord Manjunatha’s shrine?” Joshi said.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, responding to a question on the Dharmasthala murder case and the BJP’s demand for the interim report, said, “We cannot say anything at this stage. We can only make statements after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submits an interim report to the government. Only then can we discuss the matter and take a decision.”

Karnataka BJP has demanded an apology and resignation from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the handling of the alleged Dharmasthala murder case.

Responding to the BJP Karnataka unit attacking the state government, the Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar slammed that the BJP needs the 'Dharmasthala' issue to carry out politics. Why didn’t the BJP speak up when the complaint was filed in court and the SIT was constituted? Shivakumar questioned.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP unit launched the ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ campaign on Saturday morning to counter the alleged conspiracy surrounding the mass grave case. The campaign was flagged off at the Nelamangala toll on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

