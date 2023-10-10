K’taka govt suspends three officials in firecracker incident case

Bengaluru, Oct 10 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that he has suspended three officials regarding the tragic firecracker incident which took place in Attibele on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The suspended officials include Tehsildar, Circle Police Inspector and Regional Fire Officer.

The Chief Minister said that the notice also will be issued to the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police in this connection.

“A decision has also made to ban the bursting of crackers in political rallies, festivals, processions and marriages in the state. The licenses will have to be renewed henceforth every year,” he said.

He said that the state government has taken note of the tragedy and it has been decided to allow the sale of only green crackers throughout the state during the Deepavali festival.

“Four persons were injured in the incident while one of them is critical. The expenditure for the treatment of the injured will be taken up by the government,” the Chief Minister said.

The incident which claimed 14 lives took place on October 7.

He said that while issuing the license, the Tehsildar and the concerned police inspector should inspect the spot and the Regional Fire Officer should give the NOC.

“Only then can the DC will issue a license under the Explosive Act and rules. The license holder Ramaswamy Reddy had taken the license for the sale of 1,000 kilograms of fire crackers. But, he stored around 7 to 8,000 kilograms of firecrackers in the godown,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the labourers who were working were all students from Tamil Nadu.

“They had come to work on daily wages for Rs 600. All of them were poor and had come to work as they were on vacation,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that officials have been directed to take all precautionary measures to prevent such incidents in future.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to take utmost precautions while issuing licenses under the Explosives Act.

“Who is responsible for these 14 lives? Officers must ensure that all safety measures are taken and all the conditions must be fulfilled. The senior officers must examine whether the report is appropriate and then take the decision to issue a license,” the Chief Minister said.

He asked officials to be vigilant about the transport of firecrackers in the border area of Attibele-Hosur. He also directed strict compliance with Supreme Court orders regarding the usage of firecrackers and also directed to ensure the sale of only green firecrackers.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar had suggested banning firecrackers in political congregations and marriage processions for safety reasons as well.

