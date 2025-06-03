K’taka govt to approach Centre on Almatti Dam row after Maha CM’s objection

Bengaluru, June 3 After Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis objected to the increase in height of Almatti Dam, the Karnataka government is planning to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil to resolve the issue.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will write a letter within two days in response to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s letter concerning the increase in the height of the Almatti Dam. I will also send a copy of the Chief Minister’s letter to all MPs. We will also request a meeting with the Prime Minister and the Union Jal Shakti Minister to discuss this issue,” said Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

He pointed out that the Maharashtra Chief Minister is an intelligent man, adding that he earlier supported this project.

“It's surprising why he objected now. When it rains heavily, floods occur. It is their duty to manage this. Fadnavis feared that increasing the height of the dam would cause floods in Maharashtra districts,” he said.

When asked about discussions regarding Cabinet expansion after the government completes two years, he said that the matter will be addressed by the Congress high command and the Chief Minister.

On appointments of corporations and boards, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the state government has already empowered 4,000 workers in the Guarantee Committee.

“We have made 8,000 workers members of various other committees. At the state level, we need to appoint 500-600 people. This list is ready, and we will announce it after discussing with local leaders,” he said.

On the inspection of the Kempe Gowda Jayanti programme venue, he said that for this year, the government has decided to hold the Kempe Gowda Jayanti programme here.

“Our government has allotted land for the Kempe Gowda Development Authority nearby. We plan to lay the foundation stone on June 27 at this site, and then celebrate Kempe Gowda Jayanti here. A museum showcasing Kempe Gowda's history will be built here,” he said.

